JusticeForSylvester: Ijaw Youth Council Protests In Front Of Dowen College (Video)

#JusticeForSylvester: Ijaw Youth Council Protest In Front of Dowen College (Photos, Video)

Members of the Ijaw Youth Council are currently staging a protest in front of Dowen College, Lagos, demanding justice for late Sylvester Oromoni, IgbereTV reports.

Sylvester is from the Ijaw-speaking tribe in Delta state.

The protest comes after the Lagos state government exonerated five students and staff of the school arrested over the death of late Sylvester.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ty-ArHMirw

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYY2HiVBfo6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...