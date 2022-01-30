Kaduna Government Confirms The Killing Of 11 As Bandits Attack Zangon Kataf

KDSG Security Update: Sunday 30th January 2022

Eleven confirmed killed, others injured in Zangon Kataf LGA

Security forces have reported to the Kaduna State Government that Kurmin Masara general area of Zangon Kataf LGA was attacked in the early hours of today.

According to the reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilized to the scene of the attack.

The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

As of 4:30PM, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.

The victims confirmed killed are listed as follows:

– Elizabeth Ayuba

– Veronica Auta

– Bege Daniel

– Kephas Waje

– Promise Jacob

– Damaris istifanus

– Hauwa Joshua

– Dogara Gambo

– Lidia Ishaya

– Michael Achi

– Gabriel Michael

Over thirty houses and properties were burnt in the attack.

The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.

The Government of Kaduna State will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces and is receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area.

He prayed for the repose of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families. He further wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.



Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State

