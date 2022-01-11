Kaduna Removes Friday As A Working Day To Enable Workers Do Other Things

As schools resume for the 2021/2022 academic session, the Kaduna State Government has directed all public schools in the state to operate only four working days a week, between Monday to Thursday instead of the usual five working days.

The directive was given by the state Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, in a notice for school resumption for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

As a result, the commissioner explained that the 2021/2022 academic calendar would be adjusted to ensure coverage of the curriculum for the academic session.

She also informed all parents, guardians, and the public to note that the state government has approved January 10 as the resumption date for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

This, according to Lawal, is even as the state government advised parents, guardians and students to comply with all public health guidelines by adopting all protective measures against COVID-19.

The directive to public schools comes five weeks after the state government migrated to a four-day working week for all civil servants.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, had explained that the decision was designed to help boost productivity, improve work-life balance, and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest, and for agriculture.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/01/10/public-schools-to-operate-only-four-working-days-kaduna-govt/

