Kanayo O. Kanayo Shares Photos From His Chieftaincy Title Ceremony

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo on Saturday shared photos from his housewarming and conferment of chieftaincy title ceremony in December 2021, Igbere TV reports.

The 59-year-old shared the photos on Instagram.

Thanking some of his colleagues who attended the event, the movie star wrote: “Thanks to all my Nollywood family that came to honour me. It’s all about 29th December in Mbaise. Ihe Mbaise ji ka mba.”

Celebrities like Osita Iheme, Enyinna Nwigwe, Brymo Uchegbu, Harry B Anyanwu and others attended the event.

Kanayo was called to bar on September 15, 2020, after gaining popularity in acting.

Nicknamed ‘Nnayi Sacrifice’, the actor had shared a video of the multi-million naira edifice on Instagram, inviting his colleagues and well-wishers to the occasion.

Advising his Instagram followers, Kanayo had one time joked that his fans should make money so that when anti-graft officials come for everyone in a compound, they would not be left out.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYxM0gAsWIa/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...