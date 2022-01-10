Kano Almost At Standstill, People Trek As Keke Drivers Go On Strike (Pictures)

Businesses are disrupted this morning as inhabitants of Kano woke up to striking Keke drivers.

People can be seen trekking from one point to the other. The streets which are usually busy and filled with yellow colored keke are completely free of them this morning. In fact, the sight of the empty streets made Kano to appear like a local city.

The reason for the strike is the high and numerous fees they have to pay in order to ply the roads within the city in Kano.

Every nook and cranny is filled with agents collecting fees and other form of charges that the Keke drivers see as too much and too demanding. Also embedded in the strike is a message to the high handed treatment of the Keke drivers by the karota (the equivalent of Lagos’s LASTMA).

I took a stroll to one of the major roads in Sabon Gari Kano, court road to take a picture. This is so unlike Kano… This road on a normal day is very very busy but alas! See how empty it is and you can see people trekking to work/business.

Hopefully this issue gets resolved/addressed quickly.

