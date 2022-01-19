Kanu Arrives Court In The Same Clothes, Pleads Not Guilty To FG’s Amended Charge

Nnamdi Kanu arrived Court with the same cloth, despite the Judge’s insistence to the Department of State Services (DSS) that his cloth be changed.

The Prosecution/Government lawyer insists that Kanu chose to wear same cloth because it is a designer shirt and also confirmed that new beddings, mattress and pillows have been gotten for the him.

However, the Defence Lawyer told the Court that the cloth given to his client (Nnamdi Kanu) was not his size and did not fit the IPOB leader hence his insistence on wearing his now famous Fendi Shirt.



BBC News Pidgin

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to 15 count charge of alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

The Prosecution lawyer, Labaran Magaji told the Court that the FG is ready to proceed with the case, and have two witnesses present in Court.



BBC News Pidgin

