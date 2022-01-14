Kanye West Kisses & Cuddles His New Girlfriend, Actress Julia Fox (Photos)

Kanye West was keen to flaunt his new romance with girlfriend Julia Fox on Wednesday, as the pair left a surprisingly star-studded dinner date after spending the evening with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather at Delilah in Los Angeles.

Putting on a show for waiting fans, the rapper, 44, was seen kissing and embracing the actress, 31, and it’s no surprise she’s caught his eye as she put on a gravity-defying display in extremely low-slung leather trousers and a matching crop top.

Julia, who has made no secret of her blossoming romance with Kanye, also shared a peek at her cello tattoo sprawling across her lower back, after showering her man with kisses outside the eatery.

Getting up close to the cameras, Julia leaned in for a kiss with her new beau Kanye, after they enjoyed a star-studded dinner together.

Showing off every inch of her impressive figure, Julia slipped into a skintight leather polo neck crop and extremely low-slung trousers.

The models highlighted every inch of her toned torso, as she and Kanye leaned in for a kiss following their dinner together.

Julia finished her look with tight black gloves and matching heeled boots as she and Kanye left the swanky eatery hand-in-hand.

Julia also offered a glimpse of the large cello tattoo emblazoned across her back under the tight black crop top.

Such an inking, which is typically chosen by women, can define fragility, vulnerability, originality and creativity, or from a negative perspective can be interpreted as a sign of personal tragedy and a great loss.

As they arrived at the eatery, Kanye and Julia were accompanied by a bevvy of other stars, including the legendary hitmaker Madonna who appeared in a group snap with the pair, posted by Evan Ross on Instagram.

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather was also spotted making his way into the eatery, followed by Kanye’s new pal Antonio Brown and The Game, with a video shared from inside the venue showing the stars all mingling and laughing together.

Dailymail UK

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...