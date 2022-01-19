Kassim Afegbu Denies Asking EFCC To Withdraw N10B Petition Against Uche Secondus

Prince Kassim Afegbua, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied withdrawing the petition he wrote to anti-graft agencies against the former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus over alleged N10 billion fraud.

Afegbua had last year submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja seeking serious investigation of the management of the party’s finances.

In the petition, Afegbua asked the anti-graft agencies to scrutinize the N10 billion that allegedly accrued to PDP from 2017 till date, especially the money that accrued from sale of nomination forms for presidential, gubernatorial, House of Assembly and senatorial elections.

There were reports that Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo state has withdrawn the petitions after Secondus was removed from office as the party’s helmsman.

However speaking with Daily Independent, Afegbua said he is waiting for the anti-graft agencies to conclude their investigations.

“Not at all, I didn’t withdraw any petition. It is left for EFCC to conclude their investigation” he said.

https://independent.ng/n10b-fraud-afegbua-denies-withdrawing-petition-against-secondus/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...