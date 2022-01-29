Kayanmata: ‘Abuja Men Be Careful’ (Photo)

I am an e-hailing driver in abuja.
I made a post last year 2021 about how abuja young ladies were flocking kayanmata stand in abuja International tradefair.

https://www.nairaland.com/6797079/kayanmata-what-observed-abuja-international#106644361

Now the reason for this post is this,I carried a lady to hotel to see a man,few hours later I discovered she forgot something inside the car,I called and texted for 2days,she refused picking up or returning the text message.
So I kept the stuff inside the car

Two different female riders have identified is as kayanmata when the saw it and checked it.

But I refused handing it to them.

What kind of kayanmata could this be?

