Kerosene Explosion Kills One-Year-Old Girl In Anambra (Photos)

A kerosene explosion has killed a toddler identified as Kamsiyochukwu in Awka, the Anambra State capital, IgbereTV reports.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022, when kerosene exploded from the local lantern her grandmother was using.

According to a family member, Obu Gad, the little girl, who turned one last November, succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the fire.

He wrote;

“Sometimes life confuses humans

Just came back home only to discover kamsiyochukwu has been taken by death

Asked what happened?

She was engaged with a domestic accident where she was burnt by a kerosene that exploded from the lantern

This little girl went through pain throughout yesterday the incident occurred because she didn’t die immediately she was burnt(imagine the kind of pain she must have been into)

Her whole body was burnt,even the grandma that was near her barely escaped though her face was burnt but she survived it.

She was all wrapped in a p.o.p,not until this morning,the Glory departed.

Kamsiyochukwu died this morning after she couldn’t bear the pain any longer

We lost her to the cold arms of death

Called the mother this morning,she was in tears and couldn’t talk even while she picked the calls. We had to find our way to their place

Kamsiyochukwu knows i love her but she couldn’t let me set my eyes on her before leaving this mother earth

My condolence to her parents especially her mother whom I tagged

Rest in peace my love”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=132357565911491&id=100074117443478

Meanwhile, mother of the child, Chidera Nwaobu, has confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“What a painful death to me. Kamsi why did u leave me. In this 2022 why me. I love youooo my love. Rest in the bossom of the lord Amen. Mummy and daddy loves you.” she wrote. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=915508322671076&id=100026357491697

https://igberetvnews.com/1411587/kerosene-explosion-kills-one-year-old-girl-anambra-photos/

