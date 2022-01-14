Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Declares Interest In Presidential Race

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, daughter of former Federal Works commissioner, Femi Okunnu, SAN, has declared her interest in the 2023 presidential race, WonderTV Media reports.

Speaking on why she is running for the office of the presidency, Okunnu-Lamidi said;

“I am running for the office of the President because I believe Nigeria can harness its potential to be the nation of our dreams. We can moved from a third world country into a developed nation with innovation and technology.

“I believe in the possibilities Nigeria holds; that is why I have taken the first step, not because there are no fears but the will to bring about Nigeria we all wish, hope and believe we can make a reality together.”



Her father, Femi Okunnu, SAN, served as a Federal Commissioner of Works and Housing from 1967 to 1974.

