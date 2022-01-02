Kogi CoS, Asuku Celebrated By Nigerians on His 42nd Birthday

Nigerians Celebrate Kogi’s Youngest Chief of Staff and Philanthropist, Asuku On Birthday

Since it was midnight on the second day of 2022, epistles on the good deeds of the Chief Of Staff to the Kogi State governor, Jamiu Asuku, flooded the social media space.

It wouldn’t be seen with many surprises, the philanthropist is a year older and he is the youngest chief of staff in the whole of the 36 States in Nigeria.

The story of Asuku is a lengthy one. It wouldn’t be completely told in days. However, there are interesting points in writing about the young man.

It’s a known story to the people of Kogi State that the entrance of Asuku into the government of Yahaya Bello marked a turning point for service delivery to the people of the state.

Aside from his initiatives and programs to better the lives of the people, the performance of the government improved greatly. He also created seamless access to the government and its functionaries.

Asuku who’s lifestyle has inspired more young Nigerians to get involved in politics and government, has likewise paved the way for the youths to be in charge in Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

He influenced the appointment of over 20 young people in the government of Yahaya Bello including the youngest appointee across the states.

Like I did say, the story of Asuku can’t be told in a day. The young man through his scholarship scheme empowered young scholars across Kogi East, Central, and West with a grand finale of awards held at the Glass House, government house, Lokoja. This is entirely different from a young medical student and other undergraduates being fed and funded by the youngest chief of staff.

Coming after the new year celebration is another day of celebration for young Nigerians in commemoration of the birth of Asuku whom they have named Asukulifted.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...