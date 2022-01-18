Kpofire: DPO Apprehended For Operating Illegal Refinery In Rivers (Photos)

Investigates DPO Fingered of Operating Illegal Refinery in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has inaugurated a panel to investigate a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) fingered for operating an illegal refinery in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the Acting State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringe- Koko.

The Command said the unnamed DPO has been “immediately redeployed and a panel headed by an assistant commissioner of police inaugurated to investigate the matter.”

DSP Iringe-Koko said the result of the investigation would be made public and the DPO will be punished appropriately if found guilty of the allegations.

The move by the Command follows an alarm raised by Governor Nyesom Wike that a DPO was operating an illegal oil refinery in the state.

Wike had demanded that the DPO, who was in charge of a division in a community called Rumuji in the Emohua Local Government Area, be redeployed.

The governor alleged that the DPO was operating one of the refineries that has caused black soot to overwhelm citizens in the state.



