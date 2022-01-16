Kpofire: RVSG Shuts Down Illegal Refinery. Arrests Policemen & NSCDC Officials

The problem of black soot, which has engulfed the atmosphere in Port-Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State, has been getting worse in recent times. People complain of respiratory problems and of having to clean soot off the surface of their properties. Some even complain of cleaning black soot out of their nostrils. There are fears that the soot might contain cancer causing substances which pose a grave danger to residents of Rivers State. The problem is reportedly caused by illegal refineries in the state.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has recently taken some steps to combat the problem of soot and illegal refineries (known as Kpofire) in the state. He has announced that local government chairmen would be responsible for identifying and destroying illegal refineries in their areas, he has declared 19 people wanted for operating illegal refineries and he has also claimed that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) anti-bunkering unit was engaged in guarding and operating illegal refineries.

In response to the Governor’s claims, the Commandant General of the NSCDC has disbanded the Anti-Bunkering unit.

The Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government stormed an illegal refinery that was guarded by NSCDC officials and policemen. The armed policemen and NSCDC officials violently resisted his attempts to shut the refinery down. The Chairman called the Governor who sent his Chief Security Officer (CSO) and other armed security agents to disarm the policemen and NSCDC officials and shut down the refinery. Click the links below to watch the videos.

Only1topboy @Topboychriss

Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA in Rivers State has uncovered another illegal bunkering site in the state guarded by the Nigerian police. The Police is trying to resist the Chairman and his team from destroying the illegal bunkering site. Governor Wike is on his way to the site.



https://mobile.twitter.com/Topboychriss/status/1482319250303950849

Only1topboy @Topboychriss

UPDATE: Governor Wike sent his CSO. The Civil defense and police officers involved have been arrested.



https://mobile.twitter.com/Topboychriss/status/1482362692060987392

Picture 3: The effect of kpofire/black soot.

Picture 4: An illegal refinery.

