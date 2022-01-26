Kunle Afolayan Partners With Netflix To Launch Film Academy (Video)

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has announced a partnership with Netflix and the School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) to introduce film and TV Industry training in Africa, Igbere TV reports.

The filmmaker made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

According to him, KAP Film and Television Academy will be hosting post-production workshops In Nigeria.

“Get a joint certificate from KAP academy and USC school of Cinematic Art. Netflix & USC School of Cinematic Arts Introduce Film & TV Industry Training in Africa

“KAP Film and Television Academy to host post-production workshops In Nigeria. The School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) at the University of Southern California (USC) and Netflix have partnered for a series of training workshops in Africa.

“The first in the series of talent development initiatives is a post-production training programme in collaboration with Kunle Afolayan Productions (KAP) Film and Television Academy,” he announced.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZJOk77jcce/?utm_medium=copy_link

Kunle also said that registration for the editing and sound post-production classes is ongoing.

He noted that the E-learning class will launch in a few days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nxg7WFTcvmw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...