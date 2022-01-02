KWAM 1 Celebrates New Wife, Emmanuella On Her Birthday (Photos)

Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde aka KWAM 1 has penned down a message to his new wife Emmanuella Aderopo to celebrate her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 64-year-old shared photos of his wife on Instagram on Saturday, with a goodwill message to her.

“It’s your birthday today @emmanuellaeversmiling and it gladden my heart we celebrating this day in History together. May you celebrate many more of this in abundance of joy and happiness, with lots of wealth and good health.

“Princess from Egba-land and wifey to the Prince from FIDIPOTE RULING HOUSE in Ijebu-land. Congratulations my love, on behalf of myself and all the children, we all shared in this joyous day with you. Morounropo Balkis Nuella Ajike Ayinde Marshal,” he wrote in parts.

Also known as K1 de Ultimate, the singer tied the knot with Emmanuella at a ceremony in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday, November 18.

At 64, KWAM 1 has been married to several women and is believed to have fathered 38 children.

The latest of his old wife is Titi Masha whom he got married to in 2017.

The two were seen locked in a loving embrace at a party on the eve of 2021.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYK8i5KKX5e/?utm_medium=copy_link

