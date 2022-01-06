Ladies, If You Drive Alone At Night In Lagos, Hold A Pepper Spray — Beverly Osu

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has advised ladies that drive alone in Lagos to be on guard and be vigilant about traffic boys, Igbere TV reports.

In a video that emerged online, the actress stated that the boys are out to steal and destroy ladies that drive alone most especially at night.

Beverly also narrated her style of driving in the city: “I always have my pepper spray in my left hand while I drive, it’s traumatising how I have to live this way but I’ve been like this since forever.”

She then advised her fellow ladies to get a pepper spray or a taser and put it in their cars, noting that she has heard a lot of stories about traffic attacks of people close to her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49OscJQiW90

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYUpXbyL5QF/?utm_medium=copy_link

