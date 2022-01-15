Ladoja Finally Affirms Lekan Balogun As Next Olubadan

The Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, cleared the air on the ascension to the throne of Olubadan, following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 2.

Ladoja, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the Olubadan-in- Council after a closed- door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan Stool has been amicably resolved.

He added that the Ibadan High Chiefs have resolved their differences and are very united in the bid to install the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Osi Olubadan further explained that Council members had met with Governor Makinde and agreed to the resolution that Senator Lekan Balogun who is next in line to the stool remained the authentic candidate for the Olubadan Stool.

He also promised that the Olubadan-in-Council would jointly make a public statement on their resolutions soonest.

He said: “I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. All the matters causing crisis in Ibadanland have been resolved. The governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us who thought we won’t meet again have finally met and resolved all the matters. So, I can tell you that, by next week, you won’t notice any tension in Ibadan again.”

“The resolution is simple and the only contention was the objection by Barrister Lana on the court case and it has been resolved. None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Balogun, is not the next Olubadan. All of us have agreed on that position because that is our hierarchy.”

“Before the resolution could be announced, we have our procedure. The Olubadan-in-Council will meet and we will present the candidate to the governor for accent.”

“Now, we are very happy that we have resolved the problem and we are all grateful to the governor.”

The meeting had in attendance the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Abiodun Kola Daisi; Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Amidu Ajibade; Otun Balogun, Chief Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; Ashipa Balogun, Chief Adewole Adegbola; and the Ekarun Balogun, Chief Dauda Azeez Agagugu.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/ladoja-finally-affirms-lekan-balogun-as-next-olubadan/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...