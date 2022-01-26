Lady Cancels Her Wedding After Bride Price Was Paid, Says Her Husband Is A Scam (Pix)

Lady Cancels Her Wedding After Bride Price Was Paid, Says Her Husband Is A Scam (Photos)

A woman has cancelled her wedding scheduled to hold on 17th February 2022 after she made some discoveries about her partner, IGBERETV reports.

Chinyere Sandra took to Facebook to announce that her marriage to Ebuka Kingsley who had already paid her bride price has been cancelled.

Giving reason for her decision, she claimed that the man is a “scam” and he came for her money. Chinyere Sandra alleged that her husband Ebuka uses marriage to scam many girls of their money.

On January 17, 2022 she celebrated her marriage to Ebuka. On January 23 ,2022 the marriage broke up and she took to Facebook cursing him and saying he’s a scam.

“Ebuka, you will suffer,” she cursed him.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMBOngr_2i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

