A lady has shared her anguish with people after nurturing a pregnancy for months before losing the baby.

In the video, the lady showed photos of her early pregnancy as her womb increased. However, she later showed when she lost the pregnancy and the baby.

She cried uncontrollably.

Although, she didn’t explain what made her lose the pregnancy, but people have been leaving encouraging comments to encourage her.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MQgkXDAuMs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...