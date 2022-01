A Nigerian lady, Zainab Abdulrauf has expressed disappointment with guys over the manner they lose concentration by mere physical appearance.

The lady made a video of herself fuming after some guys who came to patronize her mother’s market got distracted by her backside.

According to her, they came to her mom’s shop to get a couple of things and it was going all fine, but just as she was about to get their order the guys started making advances at her because of her back side.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdMivRxvilU

