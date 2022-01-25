Lady In Tears After Meeting Harrysong For The First Time (Pix, Video)

Lady Bursts Into Tears After Meeting Singer, Harrysong For The First Time (Photos, Video)

A young Nigerian lady couldn’t control her emotions when she got to meet popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, for the first time, IGBERETV reports.

In a video that was shared on social media by the singer, the lady who is believed to be a staunch fan of the singer dropped to the floor and burst into tears the moment she ran into him in the reception of what looked like a hotel.

The lady could not hold back tears as she kept thanking the singer.

Harrysong pulled her up, embraced her and gave her a pat on the back to pacify her.

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAF3Yhg39Dk

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHWwbrMBfv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

