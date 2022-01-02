Lady In Tears As She Begs To Follow Mayorkun Home From Abia State (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Here is a video of a lady seriously in tears just because she wants Mayorkun to carry her along.

Should we call this act madness or love?

Watch Video Below…

[flash=]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tr5HmtlC0uI[/flash]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: