A video shared online has captured the moment a woman proposed to her lover, IGBERETV reports.

In the short clip, contrary to the conventional manner of men proposing to their women, the lady took out her ring, knelt down and inserted the ring into her man’s finger amid cheers.

The lovers kissed each other after the lady stood up with smiles on her face.

Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p_o3e7okXM

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZEF06BMCyt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...