Lady Poisoned After She Told Friends She Was Moving To The UK (Video)

A video of one Ms Nana-Adwoa battling for dear life after being poisoned by some of her friends over her travelling plans to the UK is presently making rounds on social media.

Igbere TV gathered that Nana-Adwoa was due to relocate to the UK on the 2nd January 2022 but sadly had to be rushed to the hospital after being poisoned by her friends who were not happy about the good news.

She was deceived by two of the friends to celebrate the good news in one of their homes and there in, her meal was poisoned.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNW4I0Pvcv0

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYV4hARpPUa/?utm_medium=copy_link

