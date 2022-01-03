Lady Sets Her Ex-Boyfriend Ablaze On His Traditional Marriage Day (Graphic Pics)

A lady in Abia State today set her ex boyfriend ablaze because the latter abandoned her for another girl. Today being the day of his traditional marriage, she called him over to her place. When he came she poured fuel on him and set him ablaze.

Meanwhile, the guy grabbed her and both of them burnt to third degree.

As at the time of writing this report, the duo have been rejected by three hospitals and they are currently on their way to Umuahia. Viewers discretion is advised as the pictures below are graphic.

