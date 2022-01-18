Lady Shows Off Impressive Legwork Dance As She Graduates From University (Video)

A young graduate, Lexandra Cyril has won many hearts after showing off her impressive leg work dance while celebrating her graduation.

It was gathered that the young lady and her colleagues recentley graduated from the university and in celebration, decided to dance to music.

Her colleagues cheered as she entertained them with her leg work dance.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, one dumebiblog wrote; “Why Nigerians dey happy if them graduate? �������� certificate wey dey useless home and abroad, many people no even remember where dem put their certificates.

soulex41 wrote; “I love dis girl she’s beautiful and she can dance ❤️❤️��”

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LYwiWgyto4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...