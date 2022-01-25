Lady Shows Up At Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Traditional Wedding Dressed Like His Bride (Pics)

A Nigerian lady has shown up at her ex-boyfriend’s traditional wedding with a custom that has gotten a huge section of netizens talking.

The unknown lady in a short video narrated that her ex-boyfriend broke up with her two years ago but heard reliably that he’s getting married.

The lady said she opted to grace the occasion dressed like her ex-boyfriend’s bride, which means, she got herself the same dress the bride was wearing.

https://browngh.com/lady-shows-up-at-ex-boyfriends-traditional-wedding-dressed-like-his-bride/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZF8p6_K497/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f73e2fdc-db73-4976-8cc5-f991ce1c47ec&ig_mid=6719D200-C20D-4221-83D0-A1466550E2AA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...