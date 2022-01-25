Lady Uses ₦3M Her Fiancé Sent Her For Their Marriage To Process Visa & Travelled Out

Lady Uses N3m Her Fiancé Sent Her For Their Marriage To Process Visa And Travelled Out

A Twitter user, ALHAJI OMO ILORIN with handle, @Eederah_ took to the social networking platform recently to claim that his brother deposited the sum of N3m to the account of his wife to be in preparation for their marriage rites, however he got swindled after the said bride-to-be used the money to process her Visa and travelled out of the country, IGBERETV reports.

His tweet reads,

”My brother deposited 3million Naira into his wife to be account in preparation for their marriage. The girl use the money to process Visa and travelled out ”

https://twitter.com/Eederah_/status/1484915644277706753?t=MnCEqOIsO4Elyt0rumUekg&s=19

The tweet elicited mixed reactions. Some didn’t believe him given that such amount may not be enough to take one out of the country, while others said his brother shouldn’t have given the lady the money.

Read below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413042/lady-uses-n3m-fiance-sent-marriage-process-visa-travelled/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...