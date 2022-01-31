Lagos 2021 Police Recruitment: Physical And Credential Screening Exercise Begins

2021 POLICE RECRUITMENT: PHYSICAL AND CREDENTIAL SCREENING EXERCISE BEGINS FOR CONSTABLE CADRE IN LAGOS

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command has announce the commencement of the physical and credential screening for constable cadre from 1st February to 20th February, 2022.

In a press statement e-signed and released to the National Association of Online Security News Publishers, NAOSNP by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu stated that, “This is to inform the general public particularly applicants of Lagos State origin who applied for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force that physical and credential screening exercise will take place at the Police College Ikeja from 1st February to 20th February, 2022.”

According to Ajisebutu, “The exercise will be conducted according to Local Government Areas. Therefore, applicants who successfully completed the 2021 online recruitment registration are to report for the exercise by 8am daily only on the day scheduled for their Local Government Areas as indicated below:

S/No. LGA SCREENING DATE

1. Agege – 1/2/2022

2. Ajeromi Ifelodun – 1/2/2022

3. Alimoso – 1/2/2022

4. Amuwo- Odofin – 2/2/2022

5. Apapa- 2/2/2022

6. Badagry – 2/2/2022

7. Epe – 3/2/2022

8. Eti Osa – 3/2/2022

9. Ibeju Lekki- 3/2/2022

10. Ifako Ijaiye – 4/2/2022

11. Ikeja – 4/2/2022

12. Ikorodu- 4/2/2022

13. Kosofe – 5/2/2022

14. Lagos Island – 5/2/2022

15. Lagos Mainland – 5/2/2022

16. Mushin – 7/2/2022

17. Ojo – 7/2/2022

18. Oshodi-Isolo – 7/2/2022

19. Shomolu – 8/2/2022

20. Surulere- 8/2/2022

Applicants are to report at the Police College Ikeja, venue of the screening exercise in clean white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. They are also to come along with two white flat files, two passport-size photographs and the following mandatory requirements:

(i) National Identity Number (NIN)

(ii) Original copies and duplicates of credentials –

(a) O’ Level result(s)

(b) Certificate of Origin

(c) Birth certificate or affidavit of Declaration of Age

(iii) Print-out of application submission confirmation/profile page

(iv) Duly completed guarantor’s form.”

Any applicant/candidate who fails to present on demand any of i-iv above will not be considered for screening.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, psc, mnim, fdc, assures applicants and the general public that the exercise will be conducted in the most transparent manner and that all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

The recruitment is absolutely free. Complaints about underhand dealings can be lodged through:08100004507.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...