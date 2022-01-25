Lagos Closes Down More Lounges And Clubs For Safety Violations

LASG CLAMPS DOWN ON MORE DEFAULTING LOUNGES AND CLUBS FOR SAFETY VIOLATIONS

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) as part of her ongoing 2022 Zero Accident Campaign (ZAC) recently sealed several lounges and nightclubs within the Lekki & Victoria Island areas of Lagos State. This is to ensure the public safety of visitors to such facilities.

The consequences of non-compliance to safety rules can be avoided if business owners adhere to set safety standards, which improves vigilance towards potential risks within the facilities and across their workforce.

The Zero Accident Campaign aims to drastically reduce accidents that can result in injury, fatalities, property damage that might lead to lawsuits, reputational damage and compensation

On Friday, Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General/CEO Lagos State Safety Commission made it known to pressmen that owners of some of these establishments showed flagrant disregard to the State Government regulations to register with the Safety Commission through its www.lasgsafetyreg.com portal, despite different attempts to ensure their compliance. Other infractions include the non-regularization of their safety documents such as obtaining the Safety Compliance Certificate as required by Law.

He highlighted the lack of fire extinguishers, cleared marked exit routes with appropriate safety signages, food safety concerns, poor hygiene and housekeeping as other safety infractions identified by the Commission.

Mojola further stated that the enforcement exercises will continue regularly across the State until such facilities comply and as such enjoins owners and operators of such facilities to seek a safety-first policy as this preserves their businesses and enhances the well-being of not only their staff but also visiting members of the public.

The Commission has also commenced its regular engagement, training and sensitization sessions with all stakeholders across socio-economic domains and will continue to spread the message of safety first to protect, preserve the lives of Lagosians.

They include

D’Prime Lounge Lekki

House 26, Ikeja

Bite Billionaire Lounge Ikeja

