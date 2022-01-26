Lagos Driver’s Car Impounded By Task Force, Asked To Pay ₦25,500

It is becoming increasingly frustrating as a young man in this Lagos. Even when young men like us are trying so hard to make a legitimate source of livelihood.

Please read through my ordeal as at now since 12pm today… @TrafficChiefNG @lagostraffic961 @Gidi_Traffic

I took a trip from ago Palace heading to police station Costain with my riders in the car. Obviously we were left at the fate of following the @googlemaps on abebe village Road the map said to navigate left @followlastma @genakhena…

No signage stating that there was no left turn allowed. To be on the safe side we thought to ask someone along the road if it was one-way or to even help describe to us where the police station is situated…

While still making enquiries, suddenly a yellow bus intercepted our car and was instructed to wind down my glass… Which I did and they opened the car door, removed my car key and told me to step out of the car…

Still trying to get get proper clarification on the one way rule, where there was no signage, the young man zoomed off with my car with one of the passengers still in the car…

They took us with their bus, and brought us to where they claim to be their office, at Apapa Iganmu local Govt. Wrote a ticket of 25,500naira to be paid or leave my vehicle at the compound….

I told them that there was no signage stating it was one way. The man said “you’re supposed to know”. The passengers have both left me to my fate and gone on with their days business…

I am stuck here with them for the whole day, and they have refused to take me to the spot to prove the one way / no turn signage… I don’t know anyone to call to put in a good word for my car to be released…

My honourable @jidesanwoolu @followlasg @followlastma @TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic @genakhena @segalink please how do we move forward like this. I need my car released so I can return to my legitimate livelihood… Please RT until I’m released. Thank you

I feel this is a travestry of Justice and inhumane to say the least…



https://twitter.com/banillionmedia/status/1486323094243491842?t=TAI7nDklQmmXijJiPO7efg&s=08

