Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said the state government will merge the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, to form a university of education.

The Governor also said the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, would become a university of science.

He disclosed this while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour during the public presentation of a book “Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @60: Audacity of Resilience”.

It was launched in honour of the Vice Chancellor the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The governor said the two new universities would take off following the approval given by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

He gave the assurance that the state government would not because of the additional responsibility fail to adequately fund it’s existing tertiary and other institutions.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/lagos-gets-2-new-universities-merges-colleges-of-education/

