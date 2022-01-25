Lagos Hotel Owner Murdered By His Wife For Impregnating Another Woman (Photos)

Lagos Hotelier Murdered By His Wife For Impregnating Another Woman (Photos)

A Lagos-based hotelier, identified simply as Bama, has been killed by his wife for allegedly impregnating another woman in Abule-Egba area of the state, IGBERETV reports.

The owner of Bama hotel and suite was reportedly attacked in his sleep by his wife of 8 years, on Monday, January 24, 2022.

It was gathered that the couple, who has three kids, just returned from Dubai when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, a source, however, claimed, “She accused him of impregnating another woman. And from what I heard, she dr#gged him and used hot iron to pr#ss him to d#ath.”



