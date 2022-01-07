Lagos State Hand ‘Glover Memorial Hall’ To Olu Jacobs And His Wife, Joke Silva

Actor, Olu Jacobs has shared a new lovely photos of himself and his wife, Joke Silva from the Glover Memorial Hall event.

The couple took the lovely new photos from the Glover Memorial Hall which was handed over to (Lufodo), a theatre and film producing company founded by Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva on Thursday, January 6, 2022 by the Lagos State Government.

The Glover Memorial Hall (GMH) handed management over to Olu Jacobs and his wife by the State government after his company, Lufodo won the bidding process for the cencession to manage the Glover Memorial Hall (GMH).

The Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf along with the Permanent Secretary Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi and Director of Theatre MrOgunsote handed over the management of the Hall to Lufodo.

For the next five years, Lufodo in partnership with (Ciuci), a consulting and operations management firm will manage GMH with there respectives founders Joke Silver and Ifeoma Monye with both parties as co-CEOs with Joke Silva in charge of artistic direction and Ifeoma Monye in charge of operations.

(Mrs.) Taiwo Taiwo, Ms. Joke Silva, DrTony Rapu, Mr. Soji Jacobs, Mrs Ifeoma Monye and Dr. (Mrs.) Amina Abubakar Bello will served as board members with Gbenga Oyebode, co-founder and former chairman of the Nigerian law firm Aluko & Oyebode as the Chairman.

Joke Silva thanked the Lagos State government for their trust and assured them that their trust has not and will not be misplaced.

The Glover Memorial Hall (GMH) which is a heritage building for theatre and performing arts in Lagos was built way back in the year 1887.



