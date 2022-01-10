Lagos4Lagos Movement To Be Officially Welcomed Into The PDP Tomorrow

The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group that was previously within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, will be officially welcomed into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Tafawa Balewa Square tomorrow at 11am. The ceremony was initially scheduled to be held in December last year, but it had to be postponed because several PDP governors who wanted to attend were unable to.

The group, which is led by its chief visionary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) will be received into the PDP by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Senate president Bukola Saraki and other PDP big wigs.

In final preparations for our Tuesday movement, Jandor met with the LOC for our official declaration to the PDP which comprises of 7 members per local Government, to put final touches to all arrangements for Tuesday and distribution of materials to all the 245 wards.

The event proper, bid to hold on Tuesday the 11th of January, 2022 will be transmitted LIVE on AIT, with both National and regional Party Leaders, Governors and National Assembly Members in attendance.

PDP…Power to the people!!!

Lagos4Lagos

It is time!!!

@officialjandor



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=235620202056370&id=100068251766800&m_entstream_source=timeline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10WlVJyua-w

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...