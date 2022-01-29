Lagosians Will Miss My Government If Denied Second Term – Sanwo-Olu (Video)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that Lagosians will miss his government if he is not allowed a second term as the governor of the state, in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections, IGBERETV reports.

He made the statement on Sunrise Daily, a programme of Channels Television, on Thursday.

He also said the Lagos State Government was making strides to meet the expectations of the citizens.

According to him, his administration will finish strong at the end of his first term.

“I think we are doing a very good job, I dare say so. I think the citizens know what it is they will be missing if they don’t let us continue to wrap up all the things we are doing” he said.

When asked concerning a possible second term bid, The Governor responded that he is consulting the stakeholders on the future of the state.

“I will ask; I will consult. Citizens, how do you see it? These are some of the things; that’s how you get it down. Try and finish very strong. You will know when it is time for us to do all the politicking”

