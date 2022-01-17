Lai Mohammed’s Faction Kicks As Abdulrazaq Begins Re-Election Bid

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, would seek re-election in 2023.

Speaking in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, the factional state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, urged Kwara North to allow the governor to complete his two terms of eight years.

But the APC faction loyal to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said the governor does not deserve a second term.

The state chairman who was represented by the Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Isowo, stated this during a peace and reconciliation meeting for all party factions in the council.

The meeting was convened by a Second Republic Minority Leader in the state House of Assembly and an APC stalwart, Chief Stephen Wole Oke.

Fagbemi said, “It is the turn of Kwara North in 2027. Governor Abdulrazaq is taking another shot at the governorship seat. Let him complete his second term of eight years in office.”

In his remark, Governor Abdulrazaq represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Abdullateef Alakawa, tasked all the leaders and elders of the party to put an end to the festering APC crisis in the state and Moro Local Government Area in particular.

But reacting, one of the aggrieved leaders and a top member of the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed’s faction of the APC in the state, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, said the governor does not deserve a second term.

He said, “He (governor) does not deserve a second term because he has not done well, performance-wise.”

