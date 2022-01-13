LASG Announces Traffic Diversion On Epe-Ijebu Ode Highway Today

The Greater Lagos Project @GreaterLagosNG

UPDATE: Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange tomorrow, Thursday 13th January, 2022 from 7:00am till 4:00pm in preparation for the visit of Mr. President to Ogun State.

In a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde assured that alternatives routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the Federal Road Safety Corps in collaboration with the Ogun State Traffic Management Authority, (TRACE) to manage Traffic flow.

He reiterated that Motorists from Lagos inbound Abeokuta are expected to use the Lagos-Sango/Abeokuta road and the Mowe-Ofada-Papalanto-Abeokuta or alternately utilize the Ijebu-Ode, Omu –Ketu, Epe road to access their destinations.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that Traffic Management Personnel have been drawn from both States to manage the flow of traffic along the aforementioned routes.

He appealed for the cooperation of road users to minimize inconvenience, reduce travel time and foster safety.

