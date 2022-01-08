See previous thread here: Lagos Schools To Resume 4th January, 2022 For 2nd Term Of 2021/2022 Session

LASG FROWNS AT NON-COMPLIANCE WITH ACADEMIC CALENDAR BY SOME SCHOOLS

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), has frowned at the non-compliance with the stipulated academic calendar by some schools in the State, just as it begins the compilation of names of those that failed to comply with the Tuesday 4th January, 2022, resumption date.

The Director-General of OEQA, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni reiterated that part of the mandate of the Office is to develop a harmonised school calendar in conjunction with stakeholders in the education sector and ensure compliance, stressing that the monitoring exercise embarked upon by the officials of the Agency was to appraise the level of compliance with the resumption date, students’ presence and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Revealing that some schools disobeyed the directive, the DG explained that the Y2021/2022 harmonised school calendar was developed in conjunction with stakeholders in June 2021 to ensure uniformity in the education system. She said the agreement was communicated to all schools and associations to ensure equal educational standards and learning systems.

The Director-General, who decried noncompliance with the approved resumption date, said: “Last term, it was observed that despite extensive sensitisation on the importance of having a synchronised school calendar, many schools failed to comply with the mid-term break as mandated in accordance with the academic calendar”.

“During our recent exercise to monitor the level of compliance with Tuesday 4th January, 2022 resumption date, we observed that the level of compliance was low. We are going to seal the schools that have not adhered to the academic calendar with ‘Notice of Non-Compliance’ stickers and issue letters of invitation to the Administrators to visit our office in Alausa where further disciplinary actions will be taken”, the Director-General stated.

She emphasised the need for all schools, public and private, to comply with the academic calendar in order to ensure that an equal system of learning in all schools in Lagos State is achieved.

Seriki-Ayeni, therefore, urged school owners to communicate effectively with parents to prepare their wards early for resumption, stating that it takes an entire term to prepare for an upcoming term.

The Director-General also implored school owners to focus on values in schools and engage parents, students and staff on the need to come to school prepared in order to have a strong start.

