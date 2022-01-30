LASU Urges Bella Shmurda To Return To Class To Earn His Degree

The Lagos State University has urged singer, Bella Shmurda to return to school to earn his degree, IGBERETV reports.

The university said this while wishing him a happy birthday on Friday.

Bella Shmurda, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed had on his birthday said he had no regrets dropping out of school to face his musical career.

He tweeted:

“I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.”



Reacting via its official handle, LASU said,

“Happy birthday #fineboybella Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream. Also glad #LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. don’t make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree❤”

https://twitter.com/LASUOfficial/status/1486932144228290560?t=FriHoTdowKKljfKhSYFNUw&s=19

