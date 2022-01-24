Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe Mark One Month Wedding Anniversary (Video)

Celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe on Saturday celebrated their one month wedding anniversary, Igbere TV reports.

The couple shared a loved up video of themselves of Instagram.

Lateef expressed appreciation to God, adding they have many more years to celebrate by God’s grace.

“One month today May Allah be praised Forever to go insha Allah,” he wrote.

Bimpe wrote: “One Month Today Blessed and Thankful.”

In another post she wrote: “One month of love, laugher and pure bliss.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2XxFgfDcgM

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZC2HsoJ4i9/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...