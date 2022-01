maL MoHamMEd ShUaiB @FirstMallam

I have written an email to the Nigerian Film & Video Censors Board complaining about a character referring to Nigeria as “FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT” in Chief Daddy 2, a film made in Nigeria.

If they don’t do anything about it, I will escalate the matter further.



