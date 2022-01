Layout Of The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge And Approach Roads (Video)

The ICONIC Ojota/Opebi Link Bridges and Approach Roads to be Flagged Off Tomorrow by Governor @jidesanwoolu …. Massive stuff …. Will explain the layout …. STAY TUNED !!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrW4DiW3UVA

EXPLAINER: The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridges and Approach Roads was flagged off today by Governor @jidesanwoolu … PLS WATCH and RT too …. (Part 1)

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridges and Approach Roads was flagged off today by Governor @jidesanwoolu … PLS WATCH and RT too …. (Part 2) � � �

@LASGWorks @gboyegaakosile @Riddwane

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridges and Approach Roads was flagged off today by Governor @jidesanwoolu … PLS WATCH and RT too …. (Final Part) … Extra Details …



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1486077065166209032?t=qTIT2sZAJ0_l6amf5yG9xg&s=19

