Learn How To Toast Women Because You Can’t Get Them With Money – Don Jazzy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06cAo1WuEck

Nigerian Record Label executive and music producer, Michael Collins better known as Don Jazzy, has advised his fellow men on the need to educate themselves on how to woo a lady.

According to him, the days of using money to get a woman are gone now as money doesn’t faze them anymore and now they demand proper wooing if you want to have a thing with them.

He shared a video on his page to give men the latest update and even shared a few hints on how to go about it. He captioned the video,

How are you doing your highness? May I speak freely? You are beautiful and I will like to wash your pant.

Watch the video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqsKD6zJUPI

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYnudWcADqw/?utm_medium=copy_link

