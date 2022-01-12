Learn How To Toast Women Because You Can’t Get Them With Money – Don Jazzy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06cAo1WuEck
Nigerian Record Label executive and music producer, Michael Collins better known as Don Jazzy, has advised his fellow men on the need to educate themselves on how to woo a lady.
According to him, the days of using money to get a woman are gone now as money doesn’t faze them anymore and now they demand proper wooing if you want to have a thing with them.
He shared a video on his page to give men the latest update and even shared a few hints on how to go about it. He captioned the video,
How are you doing your highness? May I speak freely? You are beautiful and I will like to wash your pant.
Watch the video;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqsKD6zJUPI
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYnudWcADqw/?utm_medium=copy_link