Lekki Port Ready For Delivery As It Reaches 80 Percent Completion

January 7, 2022

By Godwin Oritse

THE promoters of the Lekki Deep Seaport yesterday said that the port project will be delivered on schedule as construction works reaches 80 percent, a development that will change the face of port operation in Nigeria.

In a month progress report released by the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited also said that it was confident that with the continued support of its stakeholders, the project is on track for the commencement of port operation in the next few months.

According to the firm, “Dredging and reclamation works is now 89.93 percent completed.

“Quay wall is now 85.65 percent completed. The Breakwater is now 79.66 percent completed.

“For landside infrastructure, works done is now 67.82 percent completed, bringing total works carried out on the project as at Thursday, 6th of January 2022 to 79.68 percent completion stage.”

Spread over 90 hectares of land in the heart of the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Port is situated just 65 km east of Lagos city.

The western boundary of the site lies east of Magbon Segun Village while the eastern margin lies west of Itoke Village. The Atlantic Ocean forms the southern boundary of the site and is bounded on the North by the Old Ibeju-Lekki Road between Eleko and Akodo.

The major roads and highways around the Port include: Old Ibeju-Lekki Road, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikorodu Road, Ikorodu-Itoikin-Ijebu-Ode Road, Itoikin-Epe Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

In addition to this existing network, a number of new key road and bridge projects and expansion of existing highways are currently being developed, connecting Lekki Port further into the hinterlands.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/lekki-port-ready-for-deliver-as-it-reaches-80-percent-completion/

