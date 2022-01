[i][/i]Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello receives the Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency Dr Jewel Cianeh Taylor at his Abuja residence, Sunday evening.

The Governor is in Abuja to attend the Progressives Governors’ Forum meeting alongside his colleagues this evening.

https://www.nannews.ng/2022/01/16/liberian-vp-lauds-bello-says-kind-of-leader-africa-needs/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...