Lieutenants Bassey, Ademulegun, Maimalari, Umar & Aguiyi-Ironsi (Throwback Photo)

Lieutenants Wellington U. Bassey, Samuel Ademulegun, 2nd-Lieutenants Zakariya Maimalari, Lawan Umar, and Lieutenant Johnson T.U Aguiyi-Ironsi at a Rehearsal Parade for the Coronation Ceremony of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park, London, June 1953. #HistoryVille

