Lionel Messi Tests Positive For COVID-19

This Sunday 2 January’s medical update concerns Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala and Neymar Jr.

– The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.

– Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks.



Paris St. Germain

