List Of Politicians And Media Organizations That Defied The Twitter Ban (Photos)

EiE Nigeria:
When leaders who freely exercised their right to freedom of expression before assuming political office, sought to stifle the voices of young Nigerians via the #TwitterBan, we said “No”.
These leading political figures & media organisations said “No” too!
#KeepItOn.
List of politicians and media organizations that defied the twitter ban:
Key Political Figures That Defied The Twitter ban –
1 Atiku Abubakar (Former Vice President/Presidential Candidate)
2 Seyi Makinde (Governor of Oyo State)
3 Shehu Sani (Former Senator representing Kaduna central)
4 Akin Alabi (Member House of Reps (Egbeda/ Ona Ara Federal constituency)
5 Bukola Saraki (Former Senate President) 6 Dapo Abiodun (Governor of Ogun State)
6 Rotimi Akeredolu (Governor of Ondo State)
7 Chukwuma Charles (Governor-Elect, Anambra State)
8 Peter Obi (Former Governor of Anambra State)
9 Hassan Ibrahim (Former Governor of Gombe state)
10 Nasir El-Rufai (Governor of Kaduna state)
11 People’s Democratic Party (Political Party)
Media Organisations That Defied The Twitter Ban!
1 Arise News
2 Newswire
3 PUNCH
4 The Guardian
5 Daily Trust
6 Premium Times
7 Peoples Gazette
8 Sahara Reporters
9 TheCable
10 ThisDay
11 FIJ
12 Vanguard