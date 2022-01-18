List Of Politicians And Media Organizations That Defied The Twitter Ban (Photos)

EiE Nigeria:

When leaders who freely exercised their right to freedom of expression before assuming political office, sought to stifle the voices of young Nigerians via the #TwitterBan, we said “No”.

These leading political figures & media organisations said “No” too!

#KeepItOn.



https://twitter.com/EiENigeria/status/1483125473894879237

List of politicians and media organizations that defied the twitter ban:

Key Political Figures That Defied The Twitter ban –

1 Atiku Abubakar (Former Vice President/Presidential Candidate)

2 Seyi Makinde (Governor of Oyo State)

3 Shehu Sani (Former Senator representing Kaduna central)

4 Akin Alabi (Member House of Reps (Egbeda/ Ona Ara Federal constituency)

5 Bukola Saraki (Former Senate President) 6 Dapo Abiodun (Governor of Ogun State)

6 Rotimi Akeredolu (Governor of Ondo State)

7 Chukwuma Charles (Governor-Elect, Anambra State)

8 Peter Obi (Former Governor of Anambra State)

9 Hassan Ibrahim (Former Governor of Gombe state)

10 Nasir El-Rufai (Governor of Kaduna state)

11 People’s Democratic Party (Political Party)

Media Organisations That Defied The Twitter Ban!

1 Arise News

2 Newswire

3 PUNCH

4 The Guardian

5 Daily Trust

6 Premium Times

7 Peoples Gazette

8 Sahara Reporters

9 TheCable

10 ThisDay

11 FIJ

12 Vanguard

